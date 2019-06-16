Image caption David Jones believes Boris Johnson is the "most recognisable politician in the country" and can win over voters

Boris Johnson is best placed to take on "another big personality" Nigel Farage and bring voters back to the Conservatives, according to a Welsh MP.

Former Brexit minister David Jones was a big critic of Theresa May's strategy but believes Mr Johnson can deliver Brexit by 31 October.

There are currently six contenders to replace Mrs May as leader of the Conservatives and prime minister.

Clwyd West MP Mr Jones is one of 114 Tory MPs who backed Mr Johnson.

More votes from politicians are due to take place in the coming week, before the Conservative party membership chooses from a final two.

Of Wales' eight Tory MPs, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns is also backing Mr Johnson while Monmouth MP David Davies is supporting Dominic Raab.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Johnson is favourite to be new leader of the Conservatives and prime minister

"It's not just the Labour party," Mr Jones told BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement programme.

"More important at the moment is the Brexit party.

"It is headed by Nigel Farage, another big personality, and Boris has to be able to take him on.

"Of all the candidates, he is the most likely to be able to do that."

During the recent European elections, the Brexit party triumphed in Wales, as it did across much of the UK, taking two of the four seats.

It topped the poll in 19 of Wales' 22 council areas, with the Tories dropping to fifth.

Mr Jones said a big reason for this was Mrs May's failure to deliver Brexit by the original departure date of 31 March.

After parliament rejected a Labour move to stop no deal last week, he believes the country is now on course to leave on the new date of 31 October.

Mr Jones added that Mr Johnson "has a big personality and is the most recognisable politician in the country".

The MP also defended Mr Johnson's decision not to take part in a debate on Sunday with the others left in the race - Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart.

He said: "The most important stage, when the country takes a keen interest, is during the vote of the national party.

"There will be plenty of opportunities to test Boris then."

More than 100,000 Conservative party members will vote on the final two, with the results set to be announced in July.