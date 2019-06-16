Image copyright Google Image caption The street where the incident took place has been cordoned off

Detectives investigating the death of a 56-year-old man in Cardiff have been given more time to question a suspect.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and will be held for a further 32 hours for questioning, police have said.

It follows the death at Lon-Yr-Efail, Caerau, at about 20:00 BST on Friday.

South Wales Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and has appealed for information.