Wales

Caerau murder suspect held longer by police

  • 16 June 2019
Lon-Yr-Efail, in Ely Image copyright Google
Image caption The street where the incident took place has been cordoned off

Detectives investigating the death of a 56-year-old man in Cardiff have been given more time to question a suspect.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and will be held for a further 32 hours for questioning, police have said.

It follows the death at Lon-Yr-Efail, Caerau, at about 20:00 BST on Friday.

South Wales Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and has appealed for information.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites