Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Det Con Rebecca Bryant sent texts to a juror, who was her son's girlfriend

A police officer lied about her link with a juror in a murder trial, leading to three convictions being quashed and a retrial, a disciplinary panel has heard.

Det Con Rebecca Bryant was a liaison officer to the family of Lynford Brewster, who was murdered in Cardiff in 2016.

Three men were found guilty of killing him at a re-trial in March.

Ms Bryant's son's girlfriend was a juror in the original trial in 2016.

The South Wales Police misconduct hearing was told Ms Bryant committed gross misconduct by lying about the fact she knew Lauren Jones, who was called for jury service for the trial.

She also sent her texts telling her not to reveal their relationship just before the trial started.

Presenting officer Jeremy Johnson told the hearing Ms Bryant had said in a text to Ms Jones: "Don't tell any of them who you are to me in case they think I told you about it (the case) even though I haven't."

Mr Johnson said: "DC Bryant knew the juror. She was the family liaison officer and failed to reveal that to the court or the CPS."

Ms Bryant also told the juror she could miss a day of jury service to attend the hairdressers by saying she had an unspecified appointment which could not be changed.

"It is instructing a juror to give incomplete information, and misleading that the juror has an appointment when they might be sitting, but withholding the fact it is a hair appointment as opposed to something more important," Mr Johnson said.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Lynford Brewster was stabbed to death after a "violent disagreement" over drugs

At the end of the trial, Dwayne Edgar, 31, Jake Whelan, 26, and Robert Lainsbury, 25, were sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing 29-year-old Mr Brewster to death in Cardiff in June 2016.

But within weeks a complaint was made that Ms Bryant knew Ms Jones, and Ms Bryant was questioned by a South Wales Police officer.

Mr Johnson said: "She told DCI O'Shea she didn't know the juror. That was untrue.

"She corrected the position the following day, but by that stage the CPS had been given untruthful information in denying that underlying concern."

Ms Bryant has already admitted three breaches of professional behaviour in failing to disclose her relationship to Ms Jones. She denies dishonest behaviour in relation to Ms Jones' hair appointment, and gross misconduct.

She resigned from the force after 18 years of service following the disclosure.

The hearing continues.