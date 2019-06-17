Image copyright Google Image caption Debenhams left its 130-year-old premises on Bangor High Street in 2008

Plans to convert the upper floors of Bangor's former Debenhams store into five flats have been given the green light by Gwynedd council planners.

The High Street site has been occupied by a range of shops since the chain moved to the Menai Centre in 2008.

The ground floor will also be renovated with new shop fronts for three retail units.

A larger scheme of 49 student bedsits was rejected in 2015 as being an over-development of the site.

The upper floors are currently occupied by a second-hand furniture and relic shop, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The applicants said they expected the current tenants of the ground-floor shops to take up the new units.

Gwynedd planning officers gave their approval without the need to submit the scheme to councillors on the planning committee.