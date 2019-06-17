Cardiff murder suspect released on bail
- 17 June 2019
An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in Cardiff has been released on bail.
A 56-year-old man died at about 20:00 BST on Friday after police were called to reports of a domestic incident in Lon-yr-Efail, Caerau.
South Wales Police were given an additional 32 hours to question the suspect on Sunday.
He was released on bail on Monday. Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.