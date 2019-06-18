Image copyright LDRS Image caption The university wants to sell grazing land at New Broughton to raise funds for its main campus

A university's plans for 112 new homes have hit a possible snag amid fears of increased traffic congestion.

Wrexham Glyndwr University wants to sell grazing land at New Broughton to developers to help raise £60m to revamp its main campus.

But Wrexham council highways officers warned it would create a "significant" increase in traffic queues.

A university spokesman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was working to address the concerns raised.

Highway development control engineer Peter Douthwaite estimated the extra housing would result in cars queuing for an extra four minutes at the junction of Gaetwen Road and Berse Road.

"The development proposals show no intention to mitigate these queueing issues; the proposals are therefore considered to be unacceptable," he said in a report.

Mr Douthwaite said traffic projections suggesting limited rush-hour queues on a roundabout near the Ramada Hotel submitted by consultants for the university were "surprising".

"From personal experience I know that is totally incorrect," he added.

"Traffic is generally queuing all the way up the hill back toward the hospital.

"Any driver using Rhyd Broughton Lane at the PM peak hour would question that there is only a four-second delay with just a single car in the queue."

Residents have also claimed during a consultation on the new campus proposals that extra housing would put pressure on schools and GP services.

Several planning applications arising from the campus scheme will be considered by the council in the coming months.