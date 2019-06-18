Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Swansea is "hugely proud" of Catherine Zeta-Jones's achievements, the council leader said

Oscar-winning actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to be given the freedom of her home city of Swansea.

Council leader Rob Stewart said the honour would be "richly deserved" for a high-profile ambassador for the city.

"We have always been hugely proud of Catherine's achievements over the years," he added.

The honour will be bestowed in July, when the star is due to return home to host a charity evening of anecdotes and stories from her life and career.

Zeta-Jones began her career on the London stage before starring in the television adaption of The Darling Buds of May alongside David Jason and Pam Ferris.

Switching to the big screen, she starred in movies including Ocean's 12 and The Mask of Zorro, winning an Oscar for the role of Velma Kelly in Chicago.

She also won a Tony award for her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music and was awarded CBE in 2010.

"Due to her ambassadorial role for Swansea and her services to film and charity, it is particularly fitting that we are offering Catherine the highest honour we can confer in the 50th year of Swansea's status as a city," councillor Stewart said.

"I am sure everyone will be thrilled at this news."

Swansea councillors are expected to approve the granting of the freedom of the city at a full council meeting next week.