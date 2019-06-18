Image copyright Local Democracy Reporting Service Image caption Authorities are working together to streamline their CCTV services

CCTV cameras in Flintshire will be monitored over the county border in Wrexham in a cost-cutting measure.

The 120 cameras are currently monitored from a part of County Hall in Mold which is due for demolition.

The change will cut costs from £185,000 to £141,000 a year,

Flintshire will remain responsible for the costs of fibre connections and camera maintenance, while its staff will transfer to the CCTV base on the Wrexham Industrial Estate.

The cameras are used to respond to public requests for help when needed, and assist in gathering intelligence for North Wales Police, as well as the fire and ambulance services.

Councillor Billy Mullin, cabinet member for corporate management and assets, said: "It's not a statutory requirement that we've got to have CCTV, but we do owe it to the communities and the people we represent to make their lives safer.

"Wrexham is the most sensible choice and it brings together the work they do under one roof."

Council officers previously warned there was a risk Flintshire could be left with no CCTV service if the merger did not progress.

Neal Cockerton, chief officer for housing and assets, said the change was a positive one.

He added that officers would be holding discussions with North Wales Police and crime commissioner Arfon Jones to try and gain extra funding for the system.

The money saved will be split between the two councils, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

In 2012, six north Wales local authorities - including Flintshire and Wrexham - looked at sharing a system but failed to agree.

CCTV cameras in neighbouring Denbighshire are now monitored in Chester.