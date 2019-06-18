Image caption Emergency services remain near the property

A man will appear in court charged with a number of offences after chemicals were found at a farm in Carmarthenshire.

Russell Wadge, 57, will appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with five offences relating to explosives and poisons.

Mr Wadge, of Baglan Farm, Trimsaran, was arrested on Tuesday, 11 June after police and counter-terrorism officers searched a property.

There was no risk to the public.

Mr Wadge was charged with one offence contrary to the Explosive Substances Act (1883), and four offences contrary to the Poisons Act (1972), according to police.

While a search of the property has concluded, a police cordon remains in place.