Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Ash Road South on the Wrexham Industrial Estate

A man has been taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg after racking fell on top of him at an industrial unit.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Wrexham Industrial Estate at about 23:45 BST on Tuesday.

It said the man was working in a refrigeration unit at a commercial site on Ash Road South when he was hurt.

The man could also have suffered hypothermia, the fire service said. He has been taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.