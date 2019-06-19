Man injured at Wrexham Industrial Estate refrigeration unit
- 19 June 2019
A man has been taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg after racking fell on top of him at an industrial unit.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Wrexham Industrial Estate at about 23:45 BST on Tuesday.
It said the man was working in a refrigeration unit at a commercial site on Ash Road South when he was hurt.
The man could also have suffered hypothermia, the fire service said. He has been taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.