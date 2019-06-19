Image copyright Melanie Stone Image caption The bench in Swansea faces a large privet hedge.

If you are looking for a bench with a view, this may not be the one for you.

Unless you are a big fan of hedges, this seat in Mumbles, Swansea is rather unusually placed.

It sits directly in front of a hedge, which now blocks the view entirely.

But Emma Cannon, who works nearby, said the bench often had company.

"My mother always sits on it and has a cigarette. She says it's the stupidest bench in Mumbles.

"It's been there for ages. I can't remember it having a view," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service..

"But I think it should stay. I always see people sitting on it."

A spokesman for Swansea council said the bench was installed long before the area was landscaped in its current form, but that it still provided a rest spot for the public.

"Fortunately we now have plenty more benches along the seafront where visitors can relax and still enjoy the wonderful views of the bay," he said.