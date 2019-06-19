Man remanded over chemicals found on farm

Image caption Counter-terrorism officers searched a property in Carmarthenshire

A man charged with a number of offences after chemicals were found at a farm has been remanded in custody.

Russell Wadge, 57, was arrested on 11 June after counter-terrorism officers searched the farm in Carmarthenshire.

Mr Wadge, of Baglan Farm, Trimsaran, is charged with one offence contrary to the Explosives Substances Act and four offences contrary to the Poisons Act.

Magistrates in Haverfordwest remanded him to appear before Swansea Crown Court next month.