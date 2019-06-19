Image copyright Matthew Horwood | Getty Images Image caption The assault happened during a match between Cardiff City and Manchester United at home

Three men have been banned from football matches following violence at a Cardiff City Premier League game.

Lee Thomas, 34, Gareth Walters, 34, and Royston Davies, 47, admitted assaulting a 22-year-old Manchester United fan with his brother in a stand for home fans at the Cardiff City stadium.

It happened when the pair "were unable to contain their emotions" during last December's game which ended 1-5.

The three men were sentenced before Cardiff magistrates on Friday.

The victim was assaulted while stewards were escorting him and his 16-year-old brother from the stand.

"While it was perhaps foolish to sit in the home end, this young man did not deserve to be assaulted," PC Christian Evans from South Wales Police said.

He said the victim, and his brother, both from Cardiff, had bought tickets for the "wrong end".

Most fans 'well-behaved'

"The overwhelming majority of Cardiff City fans are well-behaved and passionate about their team," he added.

"In fact some home fans tried to protect the victim and his brother during this incident."

Thomas, from Brook Street, Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was given a five-year football banning order, and Walters and Davies were each given three-year bans.

Thomas was also ordered to complete 120 hours unpaid work and to pay £50 in compensation, and £170 costs and victim surcharge.

His ban was longer having already received a three-year banning order in March for a pitch invasion.

Walters, from Heol Muston, Ely, Cardiff, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, 100 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £100 compensation and £200 victim surcharge and costs.

Davies, from Dunster Road, Llanrumney, Cardiff, was sentenced to 60 hours unpaid work and told to pay £100 compensation and £170 costs and victim surcharge.