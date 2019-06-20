Image copyright Abandoned Animals Association Image caption Patterdale Terrier Harrison has been with the rescue centre "for years"

An animal rescue says it may have to put down difficult to rehouse dogs if it is unable to keep its doors open.

The Abandoned Animals Association has mainly relied on legacies to cover its £300-a-day running costs.

But it has not had money left to it in more than a year, according to trustees chairwoman Debbie Gale.

She is concerned the charity, set up in 1986 in Prestatyn, Denbighshire, could have to close within three months unless it finds benefactors.

Some of the dogs have "behavioural issues" after suffering abuse, meaning they are unlikely to find a new home.

"They are the ones we are worried about," she told BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast Show.

"And if another rescue could not come in to take them, then, yes, they could be put to sleep.

"Humans have let them down once and we will not let them down again," she vowed.

"So we are fighting to do everything we can to save them."

Image copyright Abandoned Animals Association Image caption Shar-Pei dogs Peaches and Maximus were taken in by the centre about four weeks ago

Ms Gale said the "phone has rung off the hook" since she raised the cash concerns, with people pledging in excess of £1,600 for the centre which has 15 dog pens and eight cat pens.

The charity has about £30,000 left but it is not accepting any more animals until it gets itself on a more secure footing.

A lot of the money is used for veterinary bills and the charity still picks up ongoing medical costs for some animals with continuing health problems that were formerly in its care.

"We think the economic climate is changing, people are living longer, and I think that is making a large impact on our finances," said Ms Gale.