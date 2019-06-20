Wales

Fly-tippers dump damaged boat in Pembrokeshire lane

  • 20 June 2019
Abandoned boat in lane Image copyright Dyfed Powys Police
Image caption Abandon ship... fly-tippers left a 10ft (3m) boat in a lane

Police are looking for fly-tippers who left a hull-of a mess after dumping an entire boat in a country lane.

Police were called to a single track road at Thornton, Milford Haven, at about 07:30 BST on Wednesday, following reports the road was blocked.

Pembrokeshire council workmen removed the 10ft (3m) fishing vessel that had been cut in two and abandoned.

Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen the boat being towed on 18 June.

