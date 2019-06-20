Image caption The competition was launched to mark the opening of St David's Hall

A BBC Cardiff Singer of the World concert was stopped for one and a half hours after a member of the audience was taken ill.

St David's Hall was cleared after what was described as a medical emergency on Thursday before resuming at 20:30 BST.

The song prize final is one of a week of performances.

Held every two years, the competition for singers from around the world was launched to celebrate the hall's opening in 1983.

A BBC spokesman said: "Due to a member of the audience being taken unwell, this evening's concert and broadcasts were delayed."

Mezzo soprano Catriona Morison was crowned the winner of the main title in the last competition two years ago.