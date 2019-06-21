Image caption About 50 employees at Jistcourt have been told they have lost their jobs

A construction company based in Port Talbot has gone into administration putting about 50 people's jobs at risk.

Rob Norman, chairman of Jistcourt, said after almost 40 years of trading, it has "unfortunately" filed a notice of intention.

He said: "After a few difficult years in business, we are unable to continue trading."

The family-run company also has offices in Bristol and the South West of England.

Mr Norman's statement added: "We will be contacting all creditors in the coming weeks.

"I would like to thank my loyal members of staff, family and friends for supporting us throughout the years."

The company, which was founded in 1980, was involved in developments for housing associations and local authorities.

Councillor Rob Jones, leader of Neath Port Talbot council, said the news was "deeply saddening".

"It will be a worrying time for its many employees and suppliers and the council will do whatever we can to support them at this time of uncertainty," Mr Jones said.

"We are already working to fully understand the implications of the news on the local and regional economy and to help minimise any negative impacts that may arise as a result.

He said the council do not have any contracts in place with the company so the ongoing regeneration investments across the county borough will not be directly affected.

Bristol City Council said Jistcourt had a contract with them to install kitchens in a number of council homes.

A spokeswoman said: "We are meeting daily with Jistcourt and they have informed us that they intend to complete all works that are currently underway, and we have visited all tenants concerned to keep them informed and reassured.

"We have back up plans to complete these kitchens should Jistcourt be unable to, and we have an internal workforce that can deal with any emergency kitchen repairs as part of our responsive repairs service."