Temporary speed limits on the M4 and some of Wales' other main roads have been made permanent.

Trial restrictions were introduced on parts of the motorway and the A483, A494 and A470 in June last year to reduce nitrogen dioxide emissions.

The 50mph limits are at the M4 Port Talbot, M4 Newport, A470 Pontypridd, A483 Wrexham and A494 Deeside.

A Welsh Government spokesman said NO2 levels were above legal limits and "must be reduced".

"It was established that a 50mph speed threshold alone was the measure that would achieve compliance in the shortest time possible," he said.

"The current speed limit in place will be retained through permanent traffic regulation orders and remain in force to maintain air quality standards."

Client Earth campaigns and policy manager Andrea Lee urged the Welsh Government to do everything possible to meet air pollution legal limits quickly.

"Ministers could also send a clear signal with new legislation that would set legally binding targets to meet WHO guideline levels by 2030," she said.

British Lung Foundation in Wales boss Joseph Carter said he was "thrilled" the limit had been made permanent.

But he warned reduced speed limits "will only take us so far".

"We need to see much bolder action if we're to create the sort of change that will free us from the grip air pollution has on our health and wellbeing," Mr Carter said.

An AA spokesman said it was "always the motorist that seemed to foot the bill".

He said: "There is all this talk of banning fossil fuel vehicles by 2040 and that sort of thing, but the move to introducing electric vehicles which are viable for people in Wales is moving at a snail's pace."