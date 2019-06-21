Image copyright Sean Bibby Image caption Fly-tipping has blighted Shotton streets

CCTV cameras are being installed in a town blighted by fly-tipping.

Community leaders in Shotton, Flintshire, lobbied for cameras in dumping hot spots.

Flintshire County Council previously expressed commitment to tackling the problem, but there were delays because of the requirement to comply with new data regulations.

Those problems are now resolved and the first camera has been put up in the town, with more to follow.

The cameras can be moved depending on where offences are happening.

Councillor David Evans told the Local Democracy Reporting Service fly-tipping "had become a major problem and a blight on some of our residential areas".

He said: "The last few months talking with residents and providing literature, new bins and bags has helped improve the situation.

"As a last resort, the introduction of CCTV cameras will now deter, and hopefully capture and prosecute, those that choose to ignore the good work that everyone else is doing."

The council receives about 1,000 reports of fly-tipping every year.

In a letter to residents it pledged to investigate every incident.

Image copyright Sean Bibby Image caption Now CCTV has been installed to tackle the problem

Anyone found to have dumped waste will be issued with a £200 fine or face court.

Councillor Sean Bibby was "pleased" CCTV had been introduced.

"I hope this will deter and aid in catching those who show such callous disregard for the cleanliness and wellbeing of our community," he said.