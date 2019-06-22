Wrexham pupils affected by obesity and lack of sleep
22 June 2019
Obesity and sleep deprivation are among the main issues affecting the health of schoolchildren in Wrexham, senior council officials have said.
It follows a report which found about 30% of four to five-year-olds in the county are overweight or obese.
Meanwhile, almost a third of 3,254 secondary school pupils who took part in a health survey said they go to bed at 00:30 or later on school nights.
Councillors now want to know what schools will do to address the issues.