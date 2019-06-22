Obesity and sleep deprivation are among the main issues affecting the health of schoolchildren in Wrexham, senior council officials have said.

It follows a report which found about 30% of four to five-year-olds in the county are overweight or obese.

Meanwhile, almost a third of 3,254 secondary school pupils who took part in a health survey said they go to bed at 00:30 or later on school nights.

Councillors now want to know what schools will do to address the issues.