A man has died at a beer festival on Gower.

South Wales Police said it was called to Weobley Castle Farm, Llanrhidian at about 18:35 BST on Friday where the Gower Beer Festival was taking place.

The force said it was called to reports of a "medical emergency" but despite efforts to save the 23-year-old, he died at the scene.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner and his next of kin have been informed.