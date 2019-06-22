Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Richard Hutchings' daughter said "everyone in the family will miss him dreadfully"

A businessman has died after falling ill at a BBC Cardiff Singer of the World performance.

St David's Hall in Cardiff was cleared on Thursday for 90 minutes when Richard Hutchings was taken ill.

Mr Hutchings, 74, from Newport, was a founding partner of chartered surveyors Hutchings and Thomas.

He is survived by his wife Christabel, son Rhys, who is a member of Goldie Lookin' Chain, and daughter Rhian, who runs the youth arts charity Operasonic.

She said: "My father had a big personality and lived life to the full.

"He loved food, travel and the arts and was a driving force in every venture he got involved with.

"Everyone in the family will miss him dreadfully."

Chris Sutton, a property consultant and former chair of CBI Wales, described Mr Hutchings as a "real character who will be greatly missed".