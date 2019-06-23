Cardiff hit-and-run: Police hunt motorcyclist
- 23 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An elderly man was hit by a motorcycle which failed to stop.
The crash happened on Mount Pleasant Lane in Llanrumney, Cardiff at about 17:15 BST on Saturday.
South Wales Police said it was carrying out inquiries to trace the motorbike rider and has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
The road was closed for some time but police have not revealed what injuries the man suffered or what his condition is.