Swansea woman death: Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter
- 23 June 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the body of a woman was found in a house.
South Wales Police officers were called to an address on Llangyfelach Road, Swansea, at 20:15 BST on Saturday.
The 30-year-old woman's body was discovered and a man, 49, was then arrested.
He remains in custody and officers investigating the death have set up an incident room at Cockett Police Station.