Wales

Swansea woman death: Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter

  • 23 June 2019
Llangyfelach Road Image copyright Google
Image caption A body was found at an address on Llangyfelach Road in Swansea

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the body of a woman was found in a house.

South Wales Police officers were called to an address on Llangyfelach Road, Swansea, at 20:15 BST on Saturday.

The 30-year-old woman's body was discovered and a man, 49, was then arrested.

He remains in custody and officers investigating the death have set up an incident room at Cockett Police Station.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites