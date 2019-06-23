Swansea Half Marathon runner dies during race
- 23 June 2019
A participant died during the Swansea Half Marathon on Sunday.
Event organisers said they were working closely with all emergency services looking into the circumstances of the incident.
In a statement, an event spokesman said "Our deepest condolences go to their family and friends at this time."
The route started outside Brangwyn Hall, and ran alongside Swansea Bay. Around 10,000 people were expected to take part in the event.