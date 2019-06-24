Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Michalina Eslinger is now back at home with her parents Krzysztof and Gabriela

A six-year-old girl who was left for dead in a hit-and-run has returned to school just eight weeks after she was knocked down.

Michalina Eslinger, of Splott, Cardiff, was playing on her scooter when she was struck by Ashley Evans' car.

She broke her pelvis, both thigh bones, her right lower leg, collar bone and suffered facial burns. Her family said she was "lucky to be alive".

Evans, 28, was jailed for three years at Cardiff Crown Court in May.

Michalina's father Krzysztof Eslinger said: "She has been so brave. We are so lucky she is here with us."

She spent 10 days in the University Hospital of Wales and can still only stand for short periods.

"In her thighs she has pins and screws and we are just waiting to see how well she recovers long term," Mr Eslinger said.

He said his daughter has woken up at night in tears, asking: "Why was that man so mean to me?"

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Ashley Evans was jailed for three years

CCTV caught Evans, of Splott, driving around a corner and hitting Michalina, who became trapped under his car's wheels.

She was dragged along by the vehicle and Evans fled not knowing if she was dead or alive.

Passers-by freed Michalina by lifting the car off her.

Judge David Wynn Morgan agreed it was a "miracle that she was not killed", dubbing Evans "cowardly and inhuman" for fleeing.

Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption Michalina was hit by Evans after she fell off her scooter

Evans was also banned from driving for five years, after he admitted causing serious injury while driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified and failing to stop.

He had 37 previous offences on his criminal record including three for dangerous driving and six for driving while disqualified.

Mr Eslinger said his family's anger with Evans was passing but that "his evil decision has caused so much hurt."