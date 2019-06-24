Wales

Storey Arms ex-instructor faces indecent assault retrial

  • 24 June 2019
Robert Pugh
Image caption Robert Pugh ran the Storey Arms outdoor education centre in the Brecon Beacons

The former head of an outdoor activity centre accused of indecently assaulting two teenage boys in the 1980s and 1990s is to face a retrial.

Robert Pugh, 75, of Cardiff, will face six charges at Cardiff Crown Court later this year.

A jury failed to reach a verdict in the case following a six-day trial this month.

Mr Pugh was a climbing instructor at the Cardiff council-run Storey Arms centre in the Brecon Beacons.

Image caption Storey Arms Outdoor Activity Centre has been part of Cardiff council's education service since 1971

