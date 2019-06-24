Heavy rain warning to follow thunderstorms

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some areas could see traffic disruption or risk flooding

Parts of north and eastern Wales are at risk of thunderstorms and heavy rain on Monday, with a warning of further heavy rain to follow on Tuesday.

Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and areas in Conwy, Gwynedd, Powys and Monmouthshire have a thunderstorm warning in place until midnight.

From Tuesday, the northern half of Wales has a yellow warning of heavy rain until midday.

The Met Office warned of potential travel disruption and flooding.