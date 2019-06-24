Heavy rain warning to follow thunderstorms
- 24 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Parts of north and eastern Wales are at risk of thunderstorms and heavy rain on Monday, with a warning of further heavy rain to follow on Tuesday.
Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and areas in Conwy, Gwynedd, Powys and Monmouthshire have a thunderstorm warning in place until midnight.
From Tuesday, the northern half of Wales has a yellow warning of heavy rain until midday.
The Met Office warned of potential travel disruption and flooding.