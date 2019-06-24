Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Jeffrey Paul Lloyd will be sentenced on 19 July

A man has admitted attacking a 72-year-old woman with a crowbar in her home, leaving her with serious head injuries.

Jeffrey Paul Lloyd, 41, left retired teacher Ruthan Yandle in a critical condition after the assault in Pontarddulais on 9 January.

At Swansea Crown Court, Lloyd denied attempted murder but pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery, which prosecutors accepted.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 19 July.

The court previously heard that Lloyd, formerly of Gorseinon, had struck Ms Yandle four times, once while she lay "helpless" on the floor.

She is still recovering from her injuries.

Judge Keith Thomas described the attack as "very serious" and said he was considering imposing a life sentence.