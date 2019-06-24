Image copyright Nathan McCarthy Image caption Jonathan Edwards worked at the family-owned fish and chip shop in Penclawdd

A 23-year-old man who died at a beer festival has been described as a "brilliant character who brought a smile to faces".

Jonathan Edwards, of Penclawdd, collapsed at the Gower Beer Festival on Friday.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Weobley Castle Farm, Llanrhidian, at 18:00 BST but Mr Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has been informed.

Mr Edwards, known to his friends as Lerch, worked at the family-owned Roma Fish Bar in Penclawdd.

He also used to play for the town's rugby club, which called him a "gentleman".

In a statement, the club said: "It's in moments of tragedy and grief when you realise what a special place and community Penclawdd is.

"Jonny was known and loved by many in the club and even more in the local community.

"A brilliant character who brought an energy to every room he entered and a smile to faces.

"The messages of grief and love for this great man have been numerous, and as a club we would like to send our thoughts and best wishes to his family and friends at this sad time."

Mr Edwards' cousin Nathan McCarthy is organising a football match at the rugby club on Saturday at 13:00 to raise money to pay for a funeral.

An online fundraising page has already raised more than £6,000.