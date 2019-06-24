Image caption Administrators KPMG said rising costs had hit the business, and efforts to find a buyer had failed

Eighty-two workers have been made redundant after a Snowdonia cheese factory called in administrators.

Production has been halted at the GRH Food Company site in Minffordd, near Penrhyndeudraeth in Gwynedd.

Administrators KPMG said rising costs had hit the business, and efforts to find a buyer had failed.

Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts described the announcement on Monday as "heartbreaking" for those affected.

"GRH was an ambitious business that had grown in recent years, but the squeeze of increased costs and liabilities put too much pressure on its finances," said joint administrator Paul Dumbell.

"Despite efforts to market the business for sale, a buyer could not be found, which led to the administration."

KPMG said it was now exploring "all options" for the production facility.

'Saddening'

Established in 1989, the company moved from the Llýn Peninsula last year to new premises on the Snowdonia Business Park.

The family-owned firm supplied cheese products to retail, wholesale and food service industries in the UK and international markets.

Four staff have been kept on while the administration process continues.

"To see this state-of-the-art factory for producing cheese now being brought to an end is very saddening," Ms Saville Roberts said.

"It is obviously heartbreaking for everybody who is affected by it."