Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died three weeks after being shot outside his Anglesey home

A retired lecturer killed by a crossbow bolt was deliberately targeted, police believe.

Gerald Corrigan was shot and fatally wounded in the attack outside his isolated home on Holyhead in April.

He died three weeks later, sparking what has become the largest murder inquiry on Anglesey in two decades.

His funeral was held on Monday in Knutsford, Cheshire, where family members described him as a "wonderful man".

"My dad believed in the good in people and in life, and in the importance of family, friendship and love," said his son Neale Corrigan.

"He taught me that we can change, that to forgive brings freedom, and that we should believe in the best in people as no-one is perfect."

The partner of the retired video and photography lecturer said it was "impossible to express my deep sadness and shock at the horrific murder of Gerry".

"He was my best friend and my soul mate. All the time we have been together I have been proud to walk at his side and he stood beside me, always," said Marie Bailey.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Mr Corrigan's home lies in a relatively remote part of the island

His daughter also paid tribute, following the funeral service at St Vincent De Paul Roman Catholic Church.

"My dad was a very kind and funny man," said Fiona Corrigan.

"He taught me an appreciation of art and nature. There are so many happy moments we shared and I will miss him too much to say."

Mr Corrigan was thought to have been fixing a satellite dish at his home close to the coast, about two miles from Holyhead, when he was shot at about 00:30 BST on 19 April.

Image caption Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney now believes Mr Corrigan was targeted by his attacker

The crossbow bolt passed through his upper body and arm, and died at the specialist trauma centre in Staffordshire where he was being treated.

There are now more than 50 police officers and staff trying to catch his killer.

Senior Investigating Officer, Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney said the thoughts of the north Wales force were with the family.

He added: "As the investigation has progressed, all indications are that Gerald Corrigan has been deliberately targeted.

"I believe that there are still key people within our community who can assist us with crucial information - please come forward and talk to us in total confidence," he said.