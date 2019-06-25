Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died weeks after being shot outside his Anglesey home

Four people have been arrested after a 74-year-old was shot with a crossbow outside his home in Holyhead, Anglesey.

Gerald Corrigan suffered "horrendous" injuries on the morning of Good Friday, 19 April this year, and died nearly a month later.

He had been taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital, the major trauma centre serving north Wales.

North Wales Police said inquiries to date indicate Mr Corrigan was deliberately targeted.

A 38-year-old man from Bryngwran was arrested on suspicion of his murder on Tuesday.

A 48-year-old from Caergeilon and a 36-year-old from Bryngwran have also been arrested for conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit fraud.

A 50-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and fraud related offences.

Det Ch Supt Wayne Jones issued a renewed appeal for information.