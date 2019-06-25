Image copyright SOUTH WALES POLICE Image caption The Carrera bike, similar to the one pictured, is described as blue, white and black

Detectives investigating a teenager's death are appealing for information on a missing bike.

Fahad Mohamed Nur, 18, died after being stabbed in the lane near Cathays Railway Station just before 00:24 BST on 2 June.

Det Insp Mark O'Shea said officers wanted to trace a Carrera bike which was seen on CCTV in the area at that time.

He said he believed the bike was later abandoned near Cardiff Civic Centre.

Shafiqur Shaddad, 24, of Butetown, Mustafa Aldobhani, 21, and Abdulghalil Aldobhani, 22, of Cathays, have been charged with Mr Nur's murder and are due to stand trial on 18 November.

Det Insp O'Shea added: "We need to know where this bike has been since the early hours of Sunday 2 June and where it is now."

While detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with Mr Nur's death, South Wales Police has appealed for people to contact them as the investigation continues.