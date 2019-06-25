Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Police have urged motorists to avoid the A470 southbound into Cardiff

A major link road is closed following a multi-vehicle crash near Cardiff.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A470 at about 16:00 BST and a man has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales.

South Wales Police said it did not expect the southbound carriageway between Taff's Well and the Coryton interchange to reopen before 20:00.

The northbound carriageway was briefly closed to allow an air ambulance to land, but has since reopened.

Police have urged motorists to avoid the area, but queues have already built up during the evening rush hour.