Kos death: Theo Treharne-Jones' parents 'woke to screams'
- 26 June 2019
The family of a five-year-old boy who died while on holiday in Greece were "woken to screams that a boy had been found in a pool", an inquest heard.
Theo Treharne-Jones, from Merthyr Tydfil, died in hospital on 15 June at the Atlantica Holiday Village in Kos.
His inquest was opened and adjourned in Pontypridd on Wednesday.
Rachel Knight, assistant coroner for South Wales Central, will hold a review on 28 August and sent her condolences to the family who were not present.