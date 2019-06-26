Image copyright Google Image caption The charity would lease the hotel at first while raising £600,000 to buy it

An Aberystwyth hotel could be turned into a day hospice providing services for people with life-limiting illness.

The idea has come from HAHAV (Hospice at Home Aberystwyth Volunteering) whose volunteers support GPs, nurses and other professionals providing palliative care in Ceredigion.

The charity aims to take over the Plas Antaron Hotel to offer therapies for patients and respite for carers.

Ceredigion County Council will consider the application in the coming months.

HAHAV currently involves about 80 volunteers supporting between 20 and 30 families at any one time.

Chairman Dr Alan Axford said: "So far we have only been able to support people in a home setting - sitting with them, doing shopping or taking them out on trips.

"This would offer more of a respite opportunity for carers, and also bring people back into the community.

"It would change our work quite remarkably."

The charity has agreed to lease the building from its owners, who are retiring from the hotel business, with the aim of raising £600,000 to buy the property within three years.