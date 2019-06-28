Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Anthony Winter was father to a two-year-old girl

A man and a 17-year-old boy have been found guilty of the manslaughter of a drug addict over a £500 debt.

John Junior Phillips, 28, from Newport, and the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found not guilty of murder at Cardiff Crown Court.

A 17-year-old girl, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, has been acquitted of murder.

Anthony Winter, 32, was beaten and tortured in St Julians, Newport, before being taken to St Mellons, Cardiff.

There he was stabbed and left in woodland.

Christopher James Jones, 19, from Cardiff, had already pleaded guilty to murder before the trial began.

The judge Mrs Justice Nerys Jefford said sentencing will take place on Tuesday, 16 July.