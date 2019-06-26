Gavin and Stacey cast reunite in rehearsal picture tweet
The cast of Gavin and Stacey have reunited to rehearse ahead of filming a Christmas special in south Wales.
Writer and actor James Corden shared a black and white image of the cast on social media, writing 'Rehearsals!'.
Cast members including Ruth Jones, Joanna Page and Matthew Horne can be seen reading scripts around a table.
Filming is due to begin imminently, with Barry residents warned by producers to expect disruption from mid-July.
Other social media users pointed out that Rob Brydon, who plays Uncle Bryn, was not among the group, with BBC Radio 1's Chris Stark tweeting: "Announce Brynn" (sic).
Corden's tweet has already been liked more than 42,000 times.
Bafta Cymru tweeted "Oh! Tidy. Welcome back! Croeso!"
The announcement about a Christmas special was made in May when Corden posted a picture of a script on his Instagram account.
Like previous series, the episode will be filmed in Barry.
Some residents have received notices warning them of filming from mid-July, and to expect large vehicles, lights and cameras on the streets.
O'Shea's fish and chip shop on the seafront has launched a webcam of the promenade which it says will allow people to watch the episode being filmed.