Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died three weeks after being shot outside his Anglesey home

Two more people have been arrested over the death of a 74-year-old man shot with a crossbow outside his home.

Gerald Corrigan suffered "horrendous" injuries in the attack in Holyhead, Anglesey, on 19 April. He died nearly a month later.

Four suspects have already been arrested and police were given 36 further hours on Wednesday to hold them.

Two men from Gwynedd have been held after a stolen Land Rover was found.

They are being questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson and assisting an offender.

North Wales Police is appealing for information on the movements of the burnt out vehicle, registration number CX68 YTE, found on 3 June. It was reported stolen from Engedi, Anglesey.

The force said it believes Mr Corrigan was targeted deliberately.