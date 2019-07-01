Ford Bridgend: New taskforce to hold first meeting
A new "taskforce" to support Ford workers will hold its first meeting on Monday following the announcement its Bridgend plant will close next year.
The closure means the loss of 1,700 jobs.
The taskforce will be chaired by Prof Richard Parry-Jones, chairman of the Welsh Automotive Forum.
It will include representatives from Ford, Welsh Government, the Wales Office, UK Department for Business, unions, the local council and others.
- Ford Bridgend: 'Taskforce didn't meet for eight months'
- Ford Bridgend: 'South Wales will be a ghost town'
- The town fighting the Ford factory closure
The taskforce plans to:
- Support workers at the plant and the supply chain through the consultation and in the future
- Look at the long-term future for the site by attracting new investment
- Focus on the wider impact on the community
The taskforce will be jointly sponsored by Economy Minister Ken Skates and the Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns.
Mr Skates said: "We've seen how successful such taskforces can be in helping match skill sets with opportunities elsewhere in Wales, and it's vitally important that this taskforce [also helps] companies whose business relies on Ford to survive and move forwards with confidence following this body blow."