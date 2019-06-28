Image caption The weather forecast should mean it will be slightly less gloomy this weekend

American rock band The Killers are preparing to play at Cardiff Castle on Friday night, their first show in the city since 2012.

Welsh band the Manic Street Preachers will perform at the castle on Saturday night, before legend Paul Weller entertains crowds on Sunday night.

Castle Street and North Road will be closed for about 30 minutes, to give people chance to leave the castle.

The castle has a capacity of over 10,000 people.

The Killers are playing Cardiff Castle in their Summer Sounds series the night before they headline the main Pyramid stage at Glastonbury on Saturday night.

The weather forecast has said it will be warm with plenty of sunshine, but there is the chance of the odd scattered showers and Sunday will be a cooler and breezier day.

'Biggest fan'

The husband of BBC presenter Rachael Bland, who died at the age of 40 almost two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer, has sent a message to The Killers asking if they will dedicate a song to his late wife, who was the band's "biggest fan".

He said: "Even when her cancer made her so very ill your music brought her to life. She died in September.

"On Friday we're coming to see you in her home city Cardiff. A song dedication would mean the world."

The Manic Street Preachers tweeted they are playing a "huge homecoming show".