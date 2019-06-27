Image copyright Family Photo Image caption John Tossell has been missing since 17 June

A Welsh mountain rescue team has offered to help in the search for a man missing on the Greek island of Zante.

John Tossell from Bridgend did not return to the hotel he was staying at with his partner Gillian after going for a walk on 17 June.

The 73-year-old was on the third day of a holiday and had gone to the monastery on Mount Skopos, near the village of Argassi.

Authorities in Greece have called off their search.

Western Beacons Mountain Rescue team has offered to help, but needs £5,000 for flights and accommodation. More than £1,700 has already been raised via crowdfunding.

The team hopes to fly 13 people out in the coming days, including Gareth Hopkins, who has family connections with Mr Tossell.

"I feel an affinity with him and we just want to go out and help the family," he said.