Image copyright Google Image caption Drivers blamed the introduction of automatic number plate recognition cameras

Motorists have been granted a 20-minute period of grace to collect takeaways at a shopping centre following claims of "unfair" fines.

Some said they received £90 fines due to automatic number plate recognition cameras at the pay-and-display car park in Island Green, Wrexham.

A newly-erected sign now says fines for short stays will be reimbursed.

More than 1,800 people had joined a protest group on Facebook urging motorists to boycott the car park.

Wrexham council leader Mark Prichard said the situation was "completely unfair" and contacted Euro Car Parks.

The company has been asked for a comment.