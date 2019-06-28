Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died three weeks after being shot outside his Anglesey home

A 38-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man who was shot outside his home with a crossbow.

Terence Michael Whall, of Bryngwran, Anglesey, will appear before Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.

74-year-old Gerald Corrigan was killed on Anglesey on Good Friday and died nearly a month later on 11 May.

Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney said North Wales Police were still appealing for information and said Mr Corrigan's family are being supported.