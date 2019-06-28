Image copyright Google Image caption Parents reported a man acting suspiciously at Bro Dyfi Leisure Centre, the nearby park and other places in Machynlleth

Extra police patrols are being put on after parents claimed a man had been following children and taking photographs of them in part of Powys.

Parents said their children had been "upset" and "shaken up" after the man was spotted in Machynlleth.

They said the man had been seen at Bro Dyfi Leisure Centre, a park and several other places.

Dyfed-Powys Police said no sign of the man was found but it was putting on extra patrols to reassure local people.

Sgt Huw Jones said it did not appear the man had approached anyone or "tried to engage with anyone".

He added: "I must urge community members to not take matters into their own hands, instead please call police immediately."

More than 200 parents joined a Facebook group warning others and sharing their own experiences.