Coleshill Terrace in Llanelli has been closed for police investigation

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a 47-year-old.

The victim was found injured in the street in Coleshill Terrace, Llanelli, in the early hours, police said. He died later in hospital.

Dyfed Powys Police said his relatives had been informed and were being supported by officers.

Det Ch Insp Anthony Evans urged anyone who saw or heard anything between 01:00 BST and 04:00 to contact the force.

He appealed for residents with CCTV to get in touch with police.