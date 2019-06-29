Wales sizzles again as temperatures soar

Image copyright Jonny Evans Image caption Aberystwyth basked in summer sunshine on Saturday

Wales has sizzled in the sun for another day, with Monmouthshire recording the nation's hottest temperature of the year so far.

Usk reached a sweltering 29.6C (85.3F) on Saturday.

That just pips Porthmadog in Gwynedd for this year's top Welsh temperature hotspot, where the Met Office recorded a temperature of 29.5C on Friday.

It has been the hottest day of the year across the UK, with Northolt in west London hitting 33.6C (92.4F).

However, the Welsh weather pales in comparison to some parts of Europe - France recorded its all-time highest temperature of 45.9C (114.6F) on Friday.

But forecasters have warned sun worshippers to make the most of it, as Wales will start feeling cooler and breezier on Sunday, with maximum temperatures of 21C (70F).