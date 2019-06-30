Train signal failure disrupts rail services in Wales
- 30 June 2019
A signalling failure between train stations has caused disruption and delays to some rail services in Wales.
The fault happened between stations in Machynlleth and Pwllheli, in Gwynedd, and Aberystwyth.
Services between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth were also cancelled today.
National Rail said the lines have now been reopened although trains may still be delayed or cancelled as services return to normal.
It added there would be a limited bus service running between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth, and between Machynlleth and Pwllheli.
A fault with the signalling system between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth / Pwllheli means that trains are currently unable to run between these stations. Services between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth will also be cancelled.— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) June 30, 2019
