Boris Johnson would set up a "union unit" within Downing Street if he became prime minister, Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns has said.

The unit would see how well the the nations and regions of the UK can exert influence in Whitehall and Westminster.

Mr Cairns said: "This shows he accepts there are sensitivities in every part of the country as well as having the vision we need to deliver Brexit."

Mr Johnson said he would add "minister for the union" to the job title of PM.

Mr Cairns told BBC Wales a team of advisors in the unit would be tasked with looking at the impact of day-to-day issues on the union, and at whether or not there need to be departmental changes to better increase the voice of the union.

Mr Johnson is widely seen as the frontrunner to become prime minister in the contest against Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Both men are taking part in a series of hustings across the UK to try to win support among the 160,000 members of the Conservative Party.